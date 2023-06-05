Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Oceana lifts dividend as Lucky Star shines

Business Day TV speaks Oceana CEO Neville Brink

05 June 2023 - 20:38

SA’s largest fishing company, Oceana, has more than doubled its interim dividend to 130c after a strong performance by its Lucky Star brand. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Oceana CEO Neville Brink.

