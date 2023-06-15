Brent crude futures fall 0.3% as country’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May miss forecasts
Cement maker PPC will implement biannual price increases to improve its margins, but warned demand for cement will remain muted without a “significant” increase in infrastructure spending and economic growth in SA.
“Increased demand through an enhanced infrastructure investment programme and a stronger economic climate is required to enable us to more effectively utilise the capacity available in our primary market,” CEO Roland van Wijnen said in a trading statement about the upcoming year-end results...
PPC will hike prices as it hopes for SA spending and recovery
Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results
