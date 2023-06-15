Companies / Industrials

PPC will hike prices as it hopes for SA spending and recovery

Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results

15 June 2023 - 08:24 Nico Gous

Cement maker PPC will implement biannual price increases to improve its margins, but warned demand for cement will remain muted without a “significant” increase in infrastructure spending and economic growth in SA.

“Increased demand through an enhanced infrastructure investment programme and a stronger economic climate is required to enable us to more effectively utilise the capacity available in our primary market,” CEO Roland van Wijnen said in a trading statement about the upcoming year-end results...

