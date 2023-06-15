The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
Experts list fraud, waste, abuse — and brokers
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
Judging by the voting at Mpact’s recent AGM, the paper and plastics company and Caxton are no closer to sorting out their three-year feud.
Once again Caxton used its 34% holding in Mpact to block all special resolutions (they need 75% backing). And, apart from common sense, it’s difficult to see anything in the near future that would nudge either party towards a truce. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mpact is still wrapped up in conflict
The company and its 34% hostile shareholder, Caxton, are in stand-off mode. Throw in scepticism towards South Africa’s mid-cap sector, and it means neither stock is going anywhere fast
Judging by the voting at Mpact’s recent AGM, the paper and plastics company and Caxton are no closer to sorting out their three-year feud.
Once again Caxton used its 34% holding in Mpact to block all special resolutions (they need 75% backing). And, apart from common sense, it’s difficult to see anything in the near future that would nudge either party towards a truce. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.