Aveng bags R210m to seal Trident Steel deal

Payment will contribute towards the group’s liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet , but its woes are far from over

06 June 2023 - 18:48 Michelle Gumede

Construction, engineering and mining group Aveng says it has received a R210m payment with interest from a loan it called in relating to the Trident steel disposal, which it intends to use to shore up its balance sheet.

In early May (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2023-05-03-aveng-out-of-debt-woods-after-sale-of-trident-for-r12bn/), Aveng said all conditions precedent to the R1.2bn Trident transaction had been fulfilled in a deal that has left it completely free of historical debt, a matter long considered the achilles heel in its balance sheet. ..

