Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
The conflict has hit the world but not on a scale comparable with the first two world wars
‘To build such a society, to overcome the great difficulties of the moment, we need to work together’
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
At 1.3%, the lender’s forecast is a whole percentage point higher than the Reserve Bank’s
Toddler pulled from the rubble 79 hours after the earthquake, as hundreds of thousands left homeless in middle of winter
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
Steel major ArcelorMittal SA is planning to consolidate some of its operations to create a leaner and more efficient operation in response to softer prices and low demand, which have battered the group over the past decade.
The company on Thursday reported that profit for the year ended December 31 plunged 60.2% year on year to R2.64bn, amid global factors such as the war in Ukraine, the slowdown of the Chinese economy and lower commodity prices...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pressure forces ArcelorMittal SA to become leaner
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
Steel major ArcelorMittal SA is planning to consolidate some of its operations to create a leaner and more efficient operation in response to softer prices and low demand, which have battered the group over the past decade.
The company on Thursday reported that profit for the year ended December 31 plunged 60.2% year on year to R2.64bn, amid global factors such as the war in Ukraine, the slowdown of the Chinese economy and lower commodity prices...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.