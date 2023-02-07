Companies / Industrials

Gas body goes head to head with Sasol at Competition Tribunal over price hike

Industrial Gas Users Association tells watchdog that energy group abuses its dominance by charging excessively

07 February 2023 - 20:09 Michelle Gumede

Industrial gas users in SA will be forced to cut back on their capital spending plans if Sasol is allowed to hike prices, the Competition Tribunal was warned on Tuesday.  

Sasol Gas rocked the boat in August when it told the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) and its customers that the price of piped gas sold in the country will increase 96% to R133.34/GJ.  ..

