Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Forensic investigation to be done into who leaked possible sponsorship deal
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Internal combustion engine vehicle sales declined by 7% in a growing shift to electric power
The CEO of pulp and paper major Sappi says the group has been forced to make alternative plans to circumvent the inefficiencies at state-owned Transnet and Eskom and is calling for urgent government intervention to halt the negative effect on its business operations and the entire value chain.
Speaking to Business Day on the eve of the much-awaited state of the nation address, Steve Binnie said poor energy supply and unreliable rail capacity were impeding production and the exporting of goods amid stable demand for its products abroad...
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie calls for urgent state intervention to fix Eskom and Transnet
The group is evaluating renewable energy options, including solar
