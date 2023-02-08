Companies / Industrials

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie calls for urgent state intervention to fix Eskom and Transnet

The group is evaluating renewable energy options, including solar

08 February 2023 - 11:26 Michelle Gumede and Nico Gous
UPDATED 08 February 2023 - 22:40

The CEO of pulp and paper major Sappi says the group has been forced to make alternative plans to circumvent the inefficiencies at state-owned Transnet and Eskom and is calling for urgent government intervention to halt the negative effect on its business operations and the entire value chain.

Speaking to Business Day on the eve of the much-awaited state of the nation address, Steve Binnie said poor energy supply and unreliable rail capacity were impeding production and the exporting of goods amid stable demand for its products abroad...

