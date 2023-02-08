Companies / Industrials

Construction group WBHO expects half-year operating profit to rise at least 10%

Company says its order book stood at R26.5bn at the end of the six months to end-December versus R17bn previously

08 February 2023 - 19:30 Andries Mahlangu

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), one of a handful of large SA construction companies still standing after an industrywide slump over the past decade, expects its operating profit from continuing operations to rise at least 10% year on year in the six months to end-December.

But this improvement comes off a low base after the company reported a loss in the prior matching period...

