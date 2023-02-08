Construction group WBHO expects half-year operating profit to rise at least 10%

Investors are jittery after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments overnight were tempered with a warning
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Costs are expected to reach R12m-R15m this financial year
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Construction giant WBHO expects its operating profit from continuing operations to rise at least 10% in the six months to end-December.
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
China's preferred negotiating partner, Taiwan's Kuomintang party, has a shot at winning the vote
After losing both their group-stage clashes against the Joburg Super Kings, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will want to turn the tables on their highveld opponents in their semifinal.
German brand’s star SAV pairing boast comprehensive updates including more powerful engines
Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), one of a handful of large SA construction companies still standing after an industrywide slump over the past decade, expects its operating profit from continuing operations to rise at least 10% year on year in the six months to end-December.
But this improvement comes off a low base after the company reported a loss in the prior matching period...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Construction group WBHO expects half-year operating profit to rise at least 10%
Company says its order book stood at R26.5bn at the end of the six months to end-December versus R17bn previously
Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), one of a handful of large SA construction companies still standing after an industrywide slump over the past decade, expects its operating profit from continuing operations to rise at least 10% year on year in the six months to end-December.
But this improvement comes off a low base after the company reported a loss in the prior matching period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.