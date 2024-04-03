Windfall for ‘Big Blue’ executives after surge in profit and dividends
Incentives lift group CEO Sim Tshabalala’s total remuneration to R83m
03 April 2024 - 05:00
The brains trust of Standard Bank were paid more than R400m in the 2023 financial year after the group reported a surge in profit and returned nearly R30bn to shareholders.
Group CEO Sim Tshabalala’s total remuneration came in at R83m, mostly consisting of incentives, which is an increase from the R55.5m he earned in the previous year...
