Kenny Fihla gets more teeth at Standard Bank
Corporate and investment banking head is well placed to succeed group CEO Sim Tshabalala
08 January 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 08 January 2024 - 09:38
Standard Bank’s corporate and investment banking (CIB) head, Kenny Fihla, has been handed more power at Africa’s largest lender by assets in a serious vote of confidence in his leadership acumen, putting him in the pound seats to succeed group CEO Sim Tshabalala.
After a decade in the role, Tshabalala is set to dedicate more of his energies to the bank’s sprawling rest of Africa portfolio, among other priorities, and to assign more of the group’s responsibilities to Fihla...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.