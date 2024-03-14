Standard Bank’s Africa bet delivers rich rewards
Earnings from the continent outperform other operations by far, endorsing its business strategy
14 March 2024 - 23:18
Standard Bank’s three-decade bet on Africa is yielding rich returns for the group as evidenced by a 27% surge in headline earnings to R43bn for the year to end-December, with earnings from its African operations jumping 49%.
Standard’s strong results come after Absa, which also has sizeable operations in the rest of Africa, reported earnings growth of just 1%. Nedbank grew earnings 11% and FirstRand 6%...
