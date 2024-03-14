Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CEO Sim Tshabalala discusses Standard Bank’s strong earnings growth

Business Day TV speaks to Sim Tshabalala

14 March 2024 - 20:30
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG
Standard Bank reported a sterling set of results for the year to end-December, with headline earnings per share up 27%, boosted by the high interest rate environment and a strong showing from its Africa business. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Sim Tshabalala for further insights on the numbers.

