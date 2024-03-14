Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG
Standard Bank reported a sterling set of results for the year to end-December, with headline earnings per share up 27%, boosted by the high interest rate environment and a strong showing from its Africa business. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Sim Tshabalala for further insights on the numbers.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: CEO Sim Tshabalala discusses Standard Bank’s strong earnings growth
Business Day TV speaks to Sim Tshabalala
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.