ICBC relationship gives competitive edge, says Standard Bank
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the bank’s biggest lender, holds a stake of about 20% in ‘Big Blue’
12 October 2023 - 18:58
Standard Bank Africa Regions head Yinka Sanni has hailed the group’s relationship with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), saying the tie-up has given the lender a competitive edge on the continent.
ICBC, the world’s largest bank, invested in Standard Bank in 2007, buying a 20% stake for $5.5bn. It is one of the largest single foreign direct investments in Africa to date. ..
