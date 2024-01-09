Luvuyo Masinda: the prince in Standard Bank’s CIB armour
Just 44, he has been promoted to deputy CEO of the lender’s corporate and investment business
09 January 2024 - 05:00
Luvuyo Masinda, still in his 40s, has emerged as one of the key players at Standard Bank following the recent change of role of his boss Kenny Fihla, who is now playing a more pronounced role at group level.
Masinda, 44, has been promoted to deputy CEO of the lender’s corporate and investment (CIB) business in a move that allows Fihla to help group CEO Sim Tshabalala run the vast organisation, with assets north of R2.5-trillion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.