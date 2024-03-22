HILARY JOFFE: Africa has SA banks smiling — for now
Strong profit growth on rest of the continent is not without risk
22 March 2024 - 05:00
The Africa story was big in the latest round of financial results from SA’s big four banks. Strong profit growth from their operations in the rest of Africa helped to counter the gloom in SA.
Those “Africa regions” now loom large in the lives of some of our major banks, which they say has big implications for the institutions, their shareholders and SA. ..
