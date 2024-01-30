Veil of secrecy over KPMG and VBS out-of- court settlement
Confidential deal reached in long-running dispute
30 January 2024 - 10:03
KPMG and liquidators of the defunct VBS Mutual Bank have reached a confidential out-of-court settlement in their long-running dispute.
The liquidators initially wanted nearly R900m from KPMG over shoddy work done in auditing the books of the bank...
