Swiss secrecy at local accounting body
With accounting and auditing regulatory bodies already under close scrutiny, the South African Institute of Professional Accountants has become the latest such organisation to fall under the integrity spotlight
21 December 2023 - 05:00
The South African Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) has become the third institution tasked with overseeing the integrity of the audit and accounting professions to hit a reputational pothole.
Until now, the organisation has largely escaped the opprobrium that for years has dogged its better-known associates, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) and the law-backed Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.