Irba still pursuing auditors who helped mask Gupta’s state-capture web
Watchdog reports a 30% decrease in its investigations backlog from the 2021 financial year to date
10 January 2024 - 05:00
The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) says it plans to complete its investigations into the auditing of the companies linked to the fugitive Gupta family by the end of this year, buoyed by additional investigators at its disposal.
This is as the watchdog reported a 30% decrease in its investigations backlog from the 2021 financial year to date...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.