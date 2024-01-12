Top investor expects SA equities to outperform global stocks
M&G Investments Southern Africa says lower inflation and responsible fiscal policy could provide tailwinds for SA equities and bonds
12 January 2024 - 05:00
Cape Town-based investment firm M&G Investments Southern Africa, previously Prudential Investment Managers, says based on valuations, SA Inc is the place to invest in 2024 rather than offshore, and particularly not in US equities.
Michael Moyle, head of multi-asset manager, said the US is quite expensive versus other markets and has kept the All Countries World Index (ACWI) elevated as well, largely due to the handful of companies whose future growth is being driven by the application of artificial intelligence (AI)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.