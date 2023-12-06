Prosus prepares for PayU listing in second half of 2024
International payments business is essentially focused on India and an IPO is more likely in that market, analysts say
06 December 2023 - 05:00
Prosus is preparing to spin off PayU, its international payments business and plans to have the unit in a “listable” form by the end of 2024, interim CEO Ervin Tu says.
PayU, founded in 2002, is a digital payments service provider with a presence in more than 50 markets. The platform is used by 450,000 merchants and millions of consumers — making it one of the biggest — and has fintech investments totalling more than $1bn...
