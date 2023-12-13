NEWS ANALYSIS Tech listings continue to falter in SA
Companies and investors agree that the country is a tough environment in which to raise large amounts of capital
13 December 2023 - 05:00
As Naspers mulls the listing of a number of its e-commerce platforms to unlock value and digital lender TymeBank considers a stock market flotation, the spotlight is on the apparent unattractiveness of SA’s public market.
Technology companies and investors agree that SA is a tough environment in which to raise large amounts of capital to grow a business into a global player...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.