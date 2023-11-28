Ascendis announces buyout offer and delisting
CEO’s investment firm heads consortium that puts up guarantee of R250m to buy out shareholders
28 November 2023 - 05:00
Medical devices and vitamin company Ascendis has offered shareholders 80c a share to take it private, an almost 16% premium on the price when the potential delisting was first announced in September.
This will add to a spate of delistings that has seen the number of companies on the JSE drop from a high of more than 600 at the turn of the century to the current 287 — leaving fewer and fewer public businesses for pension funds to invest in. ..
