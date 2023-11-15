JSE enables secondary and fast-track listings from Hong Kong
Dual listings are an important feature of its market and offer local investors a more diverse range of investments, JSE says
15 November 2023 - 19:17
In a bid to boost liquidity on its equity platform, the JSE has expanded its secondary listings framework by allowing secondary listings for companies primarily listed on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX).
The initiative enables HKEX-listed companies to pursue a secondary listing on the JSE, as well as qualifying for a fast-track listing process...
