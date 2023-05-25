Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross
date 2023-05-25
Old Mutual has reported a solid performance in the first quarter that saw gross written premiums rise by almost a fifth despite its customers’ disposable income coming under pressure from accelerating inflation and rising interest rates.
The Cape Town-headquartered group said in a voluntary trading update on Thursday that gross written premiums rose 19% to R6.512bn in the three months to end-March, up from R5.465bn in the corresponding period the previous year. Gross flows also increased by 22% to R49.046bn thanks to a strong performance from Old Mutual Investments, which saw higher inflows into money market, fixed income and corporate cash products in subsidiary Futuregrowth...
Old Mutual reports solid Q1 performance despite economic challenges
