Tyme secures two new international investors

Group plans to raise up to $80m via an additional funding round this year as it plans to enter Vietnam and Indonesia

23 May 2023 - 11:06 Garth Theunissen

Tyme, the fast-growing digital banking group backed by Patrice Motsepe, has successfully secured two new international investors as part of its pre-series C capital raise launched in January 2023.

The news comes shortly after the group’s flagship SA entity, TymeBank, reached 7-million customers on May 12. The two shareholders are Norrsken22, an Africa-focused tech growth fund, and Blue Earth Capital, an independent global impact investment firm...

