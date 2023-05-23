Tyme secures two new international investors

Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
More load-shedding will be catastrophic
In the 2014/15 financial year, there was underspending by the department of health, Creecy testified
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia amid the SA-US diplomatic fallout
Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments
The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Medicines being shipped abroad from June 1 must be certified by government laboratories
The way the sport is changing, cricket players face the real risk of burnout
Agya’s replacement offers more features and an attractive Kinto One financing option
Tyme, the fast-growing digital banking group backed by Patrice Motsepe, has successfully secured two new international investors as part of its pre-series C capital raise launched in January 2023.
The news comes shortly after the group’s flagship SA entity, TymeBank, reached 7-million customers on May 12. The two shareholders are Norrsken22, an Africa-focused tech growth fund, and Blue Earth Capital, an independent global impact investment firm...
