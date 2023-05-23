Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual starts selling health insurance offering

The group says its product offering is not a medical aid, which provides more comprehensive cover governed under the Medical Schemes Act

BL Premium
23 May 2023 - 17:27 Garth Theunissen

Old Mutual Corporate has announced the launch of a comprehensive health insurance product aimed at providing a private medical funding option for SA workers.

Old Mutual Health Solutions — an innovative employee benefits offering covering primary care, gap cover and related ancillary products — aims to provide high-quality healthcare solutions to employees via their employers and other work-related groups. The offerings will be underwritten and administered by GENRIC, a licensed non-life insurer that is owned by the Old Mutual group...

