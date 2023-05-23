Old Mutual starts selling health insurance offering

Rand adds to earlier gains against the dollar with the Reserve Bank almost certain to hike rates on Thursday
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
Law giving chiefs authority to impose levies is unconstitutional, Limpopo court hears
ANC coalition partner has 10 demands for backing EFF finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga’s 2023/24 budget due on Thursday
Asset manager taking dispute with Sars on an appeal process that may take up to two years
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Roelof Botha
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Lebanon is close to being greylisted, sources claim, a move which could only worsen its financial turmoil.
Bucs coach views Sekhukhune as potential party-poopers come Saturday's Nedbank Cup final
Despite its 20km/h top speed, this E-scooter may nip through busy cities quicker than fire-breathing AMG cars
Old Mutual Corporate has announced the launch of a comprehensive health insurance product aimed at providing a private medical funding option for SA workers.
Old Mutual Health Solutions — an innovative employee benefits offering covering primary care, gap cover and related ancillary products — aims to provide high-quality healthcare solutions to employees via their employers and other work-related groups. The offerings will be underwritten and administered by GENRIC, a licensed non-life insurer that is owned by the Old Mutual group...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Old Mutual starts selling health insurance offering
The group says its product offering is not a medical aid, which provides more comprehensive cover governed under the Medical Schemes Act
Old Mutual Corporate has announced the launch of a comprehensive health insurance product aimed at providing a private medical funding option for SA workers.
Old Mutual Health Solutions — an innovative employee benefits offering covering primary care, gap cover and related ancillary products — aims to provide high-quality healthcare solutions to employees via their employers and other work-related groups. The offerings will be underwritten and administered by GENRIC, a licensed non-life insurer that is owned by the Old Mutual group...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.