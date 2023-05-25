Alexforbes plans to double the size of its R90bn adviser book

Locally, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is almost certain to hike rates by at least 50 basis points
It will be important to maintain good relations as world polarises
MPs also want to see Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, a former Eskom board member
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
The group’s exit from the insurance sector has left it debt free with access to more than R1bn in cash to fund potential acquisitions
Analysts expect Bank to tighten policy 25 basis points to 8%, but financial markets price in a steeper rise
A commitment to fixing at least some of the basics would put SA on the path towards improving appetite and desire to invest in the sector
Washington talks aim to stave off an unprecedented debt default
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
Sporty Italian is a fresh breeze in a crowded segment; Alfa just needs to convince more buyers
Alexforbes plans to more than double the rand value of its in-house financial adviser book over the next three years.
SA’s largest multi-manager plans to achieve most of that growth by expanding its adviser force from about 200 to 400 over that time frame. The plan forms part of its strategy to provide best-of-breed advice on investments, health and retirement planning to its more than 1.5-million clients in the employee benefits and administration space...
