Alexforbes plans to double the size of its R90bn adviser book

The group’s exit from the insurance sector has left it debt free with access to more than R1bn in cash to fund potential acquisitions

25 May 2023 - 05:00 Garth Theunissen

Alexforbes plans to more than double the rand value of its in-house financial adviser book over the next three years.

SA’s largest multi-manager plans to achieve most of that growth by expanding its adviser force from about 200 to 400 over that time frame. The plan forms part of its strategy to provide best-of-breed advice on investments, health and retirement planning to its more than 1.5-million clients in the employee benefits and administration space...

