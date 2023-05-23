Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Tyme secures cash injection

Business Day TV speaks to Coen Jonker, co-founder of Tyme and TymeBank CEO

23 May 2023 - 20:59

Digital banking group Tyme has secured investments from two international investors, bringing its total capital commitments to R1.5bn. The group will use the funds to further its operations in SA and the Philippines, as well as a share buyback. Business Day TV discussed these plans with Coen Jonker, co-founder of Tyme and TymeBank CEO.

Tyme secures two new international investors

Group plans to raise up to $80m via an additional funding round this year as it plans to enter Vietnam and Indonesia
