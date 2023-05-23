Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
Calib Cassim has been acting chief since the departure of André de Ruyter in February
The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says
Asset manager taking dispute with Sars on an appeal process that may take up to two years
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
African Development Bank estimates that the continent will need $2.7-trillion by 2030 to finance its needs
Bucs coach views Sekhukhune as potential party-poopers come Saturday's Nedbank Cup final
Despite its 20km/h top speed, this E-scooter may nip through busy cities quicker than fire-breathing AMG cars
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Tuesday that lack of adequate financing for tackling climate change in Africa has become dire and is “choking” the continent.
Speaking that the bank’s 2023 annual meeting, AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said the continent’s private sector climate financing will need to increase 36% a year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
African Development Bank
Lack of adequate financing for tackling climate change ‘choking’ Africa
African Development Bank estimates that the continent will need $2.7-trillion by 2030 to finance its needs
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Tuesday that lack of adequate financing for tackling climate change in Africa has become dire and is “choking” the continent.
Speaking that the bank’s 2023 annual meeting, AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said the continent’s private sector climate financing will need to increase 36% a year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.