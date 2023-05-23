Economy

African Development Bank

Lack of adequate financing for tackling climate change ‘choking’ Africa

African Development Bank estimates that the continent will need $2.7-trillion by 2030 to finance its needs

23 May 2023 - 20:58 Thuletho Zwane

The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Tuesday that lack of adequate financing for tackling climate change in Africa has become dire and is “choking” the continent. 

Speaking that the bank’s 2023 annual meeting, AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said the continent’s private sector climate financing will need to increase 36% a year...

