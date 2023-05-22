Companies / Property

WATCH: Balwin posts 20% increase in profit

Business Day TV speaks to Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes

22 May 2023 - 21:25
Balwin Properties’ The Huntsman development in Somerset West in the Western Cape. PHOTO: Supplied/Balwin Properties
Balwin Properties’ The Huntsman development in Somerset West in the Western Cape. PHOTO: Supplied/Balwin Properties

Balwin Properties has posted a 20% increase in annual profit on  strong demand in the Western Cape as semigration continues. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Steve Brookes for further insight into the company’s performance.

