WATCH: Load-shedding costs eat into Astral’s profit

Business Day TV speaks to Astral CEO Chris Schutte

22 May 2023 - 20:39
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Poultry producer Astral has recorded an 88% slump in headline earnings per share. This comes after it took a R741m hit as it had to pay more for diesel on the back of Eskom’s back-to-back power cuts. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Chris Schutte.

