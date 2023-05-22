Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Digging into Barloworld’s half-year results

Business Day TV speaks to the Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela

22 May 2023 - 21:21
Barloworld Automotive & Logistics offices at Centurion in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Barloworld Automotive & Logistics offices at Centurion in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

At the half-year mark, Equipment Southern Africa is Barloworld’s star performer. The unit has delivered a more than 38% increase in revenue, and is largely responsible for driving the group’s near 13% rise in interim revenue from continuing operations. Business Day TV unpacked the results in more detail with the group’s CEO, Dominic Sewela.

