Prospect of an increase in demand from recently reopened China, the world’s biggest importer, offers market support
There are glaring omissions of the government’s achievements in Duma Gqubule’s most recent column
‘We will always protect the freedom of expression in parliament. People have called us dumb and stupid, we are not worried about that,’ says Mondli Gungubele
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Momentum Metropolitan unit’s LAUNCHPAD will offer financial and other support to budding businesses focusing on those whose products can be scaled up
The ratings agency warns that the declaration of a national state of disaster highlights the credit risks facing the country
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Plan to compensate slave labourers via a public foundation instead of using funds from companies involved sparks outrage
‘Unacceptable’ behaviour leads to ‘immediate interim suspension’
Law will effectively prohibit sales of new vehicles fitted with internal combustion engine in the 27-country bloc
Guardrisk, the cell captive insurance provider owned by Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, has started an incubation platform to lure insurtech entrepreneurs, a move it hopes will drive innovation in the risk and underwriting sector.
The platform, dubbed LAUNCHPAD, seeks to partner with venture capital investors to jointly in and support entrepreneurial insurtech companies, in particular those that have the potential to be scaled up. The platform will also work with insurtech start-ups, provided their solution is sufficiently innovative to make for a tangible business proposition...
Guardrisk woos insurtech start-ups with new platform
