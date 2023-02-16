Companies / Financial Services

Guardrisk woos insurtech start-ups with new platform

Momentum Metropolitan unit’s LAUNCHPAD will offer financial and other support to budding businesses focusing on those whose products can be scaled up

16 February 2023 - 14:25 Garth Theunissen

Guardrisk, the cell captive insurance provider owned by Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, has started an incubation platform to lure insurtech entrepreneurs, a move it hopes will drive innovation in the risk and underwriting sector.

The platform, dubbed  LAUNCHPAD, seeks to partner with venture capital investors to jointly in and support entrepreneurial insurtech companies, in particular those that have the potential to be scaled up. The platform will also work with insurtech start-ups, provided their solution is sufficiently innovative to make for a tangible business proposition...

