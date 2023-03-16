News & Fox / Digital

Trying out new rapid payment service PayShap

Goodbye, bank account details — you can now pay someone with their mobile number

16 March 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

From this week South Africans can pay by using just their mobile numbers. A new rapid payment service called PayShap is now active, simplifying payments.

After five years of development, BankservAfrica started this method, which is endorsed by the Reserve Bank and will initially work with Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank. ..

