Zwelakhe Mnguni, portfolio manager at Benguela Global Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
A R537m VAT fraud shows the possible pitfalls of Sars’s voluntary disclosure programme. But a decision in favour of the company has been decided by such a narrow margin that an appeal to the ...
Apartments and villas have their own shopping centre and direct access to the beach
The post-Covid housing rebound lasted longer than expected, but rate hikes, rising living costs and load-shedding are finally taking their toll
Third-generation Simonsig cellarmaster Michael Malan says the future lies in focusing on fewer, better wines
From this week South Africans can pay by using just their mobile numbers. A new rapid payment service called PayShap is now active, simplifying payments.
After five years of development, BankservAfrica started this method, which is endorsed by the Reserve Bank and will initially work with Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trying out new rapid payment service PayShap
Goodbye, bank account details — you can now pay someone with their mobile number
From this week South Africans can pay by using just their mobile numbers. A new rapid payment service called PayShap is now active, simplifying payments.
After five years of development, BankservAfrica started this method, which is endorsed by the Reserve Bank and will initially work with Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank. ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.