Standard Bank is part of $300m funding package for avo producer Westfalia

The dual-currency revolving credit facility was put together by Standard Bank, the International Finance Corporation and HSBC UK

06 April 2023 - 11:50 Garth Theunissen

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has helped provide a $300m dual-currency revolving credit facility for avocado producer Westfalia Fruit International.

The Westfalia group operates estates across Southern Africa as well as Chile, Colombia, Peru, Portugal, the US and India, giving it the largest avocado-growing footprint in the world. It also produces other fresh fruit ranging from citrus to grapes and pomegranates as well as processed products such as dried fruit, avocado oils and guacamole...

