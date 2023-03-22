Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Private Bank
The sudden surge in banking stress this month has many reviewing what’s still largely a poorly understood process — quantitative easing.
The global banking crisis sent markets into a frenzy over the past two weeks, and some analysts are comparing the turmoil in the banking industry to the crisis that hit markets in 2008. Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual Wealth’s investment strategist, Izak Odendaal, for his take on the events.
WATCH: Investing and the global banking turbulence
Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth's Investment Strategist, Izak Odendaal
