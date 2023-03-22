Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Investing and the global banking turbulence

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth's Investment Strategist, Izak Odendaal

22 March 2023 - 21:14
Picture: 123RF/Scan Rail
Picture: 123RF/Scan Rail

The global banking crisis sent markets into a frenzy over the past two weeks, and some analysts are comparing the turmoil in the banking industry to the crisis that hit markets in 2008. Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual Wealth’s investment strategist, Izak Odendaal, for his take on the events.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

