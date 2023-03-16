Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications
When the focus shifts to solutions integrating communities, immense possibilities arise
Despite the backing of all parties, the governing party is fiercely resisting the move
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Company appears to be making plans to enter a market with more than 100-million SIM cards
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Chaotic scenes in the French parliament as the retirement age is raised by two years to 64
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
The premium Champagne is housed in expensive carbon-fibre bottles
Ending load-shedding is his primary duty, his job is not permanent and the hope is that power cuts are not either. Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa for more detail on his mandate and the task ahead.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Shedding light on load-shedding with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
