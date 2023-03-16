Politics

WATCH: Shedding light on load-shedding with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

16 March 2023 - 17:01 Business Day TV
Electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI
Electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI

Ending load-shedding is his primary duty, his job is not permanent and the hope is that power cuts are not either. Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa for more detail on his mandate and the task ahead.

Or listen to full audio

