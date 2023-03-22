Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The EFF protest on Monday raises many disturbing questions about SA’s militarisation.
EFF leader calls Mapisa-Nqakula a delinquent who is abusing her powers
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Country the new English-speaking door to EU, while its rules allow direct distribution, says insurer
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Mailula excited about getting the nod for the national side and is determined to help them qualify for the Nations Cup
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
Eskom has resumed load-shedding, and while the intensity of the power cuts may have eased, the business sector remains under pressure. Business Day TV caught up with John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute, for a look at how SMEs have been faring in this environment.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How Eskom’s power cuts have taken a toll on SMEs
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Eskom has resumed load-shedding, and while the intensity of the power cuts may have eased, the business sector remains under pressure. Business Day TV caught up with John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute, for a look at how SMEs have been faring in this environment.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Shedding light on load-shedding with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
WATCH: What is driving SA’s labour market dynamics?
WATCH: Higher costs weigh on Libstar
WATCH: Hot coal prices and higher sales boost Exxaro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.