WATCH: How Eskom’s power cuts have taken a toll on SMEs

Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute

22 March 2023 - 21:04
Picture: DENOVOR DE WEE
Picture: DENOVOR DE WEE

Eskom has resumed load-shedding, and while the intensity of the power cuts may have eased, the business sector remains under pressure. Business Day TV caught up with John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute, for a look at how SMEs have been faring in this environment.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.