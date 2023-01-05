Equinor and RWE to build hydrogen supply chain for German power plants

JSE pares gains after better-than-expected private sector employment data from the US adds support to Fed’s ongoing inflation crusade
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
MEC Nono Maloyi calls for tighter security after about 150 workers reportedly raid offices in Ditsobotla municipality
Agenda includes load-shedding, social grants, Reserve Bank independence, immigration rules and SOEs
Companies will also construct a pipeline connecting production hubs with facilities in Germany by 2030 at a cost of ‘tens of billions of euros’
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Alex Mashinsky allegedly made false and misleading statements about the lender’s safety that cost investors billions of dollars
Steve Smith pulls ahead of Don Bradman with 30th hundred in dead rubber against SA
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
Oslo — Equinor and RWE said on Thursday they plan to develop a supply chain for low-carbon hydrogen, allowing Germany to cut its reliance on coal power and thereby reduce its carbon emissions.
The two companies plan to build power plants in Germany that will initially be fuelled by natural gas, and later with hydrogen made in Norway at jointly constructed production facilities.
They will also build a hydrogen pipeline to connect the Norwegian production hubs with the power plants in Germany. The investments are contingent on regulatory approval for the pipeline, which is expected to start deliveries in 2030.
The companies didn’t provide details about their financial commitments, though RWE, Germany’s top power producer, said the partnership would cover investments worth several billions of euros.
“But it is too early to go into detail. First, the infrastructure needs to be built and a suitable political framework needs to be established,” the company said.
Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said the cost of the total supply chain could run into the “tens of billion euros”. The pipeline, if it went ahead, would cost €3bn alone and would be the first of its kind, he said.
It could transport 4-million tonnes of hydrogen a year, Opedal said, equivalent to 135 terawatt hours of energy, which is similar to total Norwegian hydropower production. “So it’s a massive amount of energy that can go through this pipeline,” he said.
Infrastructure
“That also creates the infrastructure between Norway and Germany, where hydrogen from renewables can be added over time because this kind of infrastructure has a long lifetime.”
The project will initially supply “blue” hydrogen made from gas. This will be subject to carbon capture and storage, which Equinor and RWE said in a joint statement would bury more than 95% of the associated emissions.
The companies aim to produce “green” hydrogen from renewable sources such as offshore wind turbines, in due course, thus cutting emissions further.
The partnership reflects Germany’s efforts to diversify away from Russian gas, where supplies have stopped in the wake of the Ukraine war.
Norway last year overtook Russia as Europe’s biggest gas supplier, with state-controlled Equinor the top exporter.
During a visit to Norway by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last August, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said the country was delivering gas at maximum capacity.
“There is an urgent need for a rapid ramp-up of the hydrogen economy,” RWE CEO Markus Krebber said in the statement. “Blue hydrogen in large quantities can make a start, with subsequent conversion into green hydrogen supply.”
Germany is planning multiple hydrogen import projects, with several of the country’s new import terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) also preparing to receive hydrogen later.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Equinor and RWE to build hydrogen supply chain for German power plants
Companies will also construct a pipeline connecting production hubs with facilities in Germany by 2030 at a cost of ‘tens of billions of euros’
Oslo — Equinor and RWE said on Thursday they plan to develop a supply chain for low-carbon hydrogen, allowing Germany to cut its reliance on coal power and thereby reduce its carbon emissions.
The two companies plan to build power plants in Germany that will initially be fuelled by natural gas, and later with hydrogen made in Norway at jointly constructed production facilities.
They will also build a hydrogen pipeline to connect the Norwegian production hubs with the power plants in Germany. The investments are contingent on regulatory approval for the pipeline, which is expected to start deliveries in 2030.
The companies didn’t provide details about their financial commitments, though RWE, Germany’s top power producer, said the partnership would cover investments worth several billions of euros.
“But it is too early to go into detail. First, the infrastructure needs to be built and a suitable political framework needs to be established,” the company said.
Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said the cost of the total supply chain could run into the “tens of billion euros”. The pipeline, if it went ahead, would cost €3bn alone and would be the first of its kind, he said.
It could transport 4-million tonnes of hydrogen a year, Opedal said, equivalent to 135 terawatt hours of energy, which is similar to total Norwegian hydropower production. “So it’s a massive amount of energy that can go through this pipeline,” he said.
Infrastructure
“That also creates the infrastructure between Norway and Germany, where hydrogen from renewables can be added over time because this kind of infrastructure has a long lifetime.”
The project will initially supply “blue” hydrogen made from gas. This will be subject to carbon capture and storage, which Equinor and RWE said in a joint statement would bury more than 95% of the associated emissions.
The companies aim to produce “green” hydrogen from renewable sources such as offshore wind turbines, in due course, thus cutting emissions further.
The partnership reflects Germany’s efforts to diversify away from Russian gas, where supplies have stopped in the wake of the Ukraine war.
Norway last year overtook Russia as Europe’s biggest gas supplier, with state-controlled Equinor the top exporter.
During a visit to Norway by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last August, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said the country was delivering gas at maximum capacity.
“There is an urgent need for a rapid ramp-up of the hydrogen economy,” RWE CEO Markus Krebber said in the statement. “Blue hydrogen in large quantities can make a start, with subsequent conversion into green hydrogen supply.”
Germany is planning multiple hydrogen import projects, with several of the country’s new import terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) also preparing to receive hydrogen later.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Africa could produce €1-trillion worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, study ...
Red chicken curry, leadership and the green masterplan
Renewables set to overtake coal in global power generation by 2025
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Gas is the new gold
BP says hydrogen will have a starring role in cutting of carbon emissions
Production of hydrogen-powered BMW iX5 begins
Ramaphosa sticks to science and gets a standing ovation
Sasol’s pledges on climate change leave activists cold
MSIZI KHOZA: Just transition plan is a crucial start
PETER BRUCE: Hopes for green hydrogen inflated by hype
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.