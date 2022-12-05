Investors hold thumbs steps to unwind pandemic restrictions would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand
Sasol chair Sipho Nkosi had to postpone lunch twice during Friday’s gruelling AGM to allow time to deal with a deluge of questions from shareholders who opted to attend the meeting in person at the company’s headquarters in Sandton.
Comments and questions from activist shareholders accusing the energy and chemicals company of not being ambitious or clear enough in its climate change targets dominated the discussion...
DECARBONISATION
Sasol’s pledges on climate change leave activists cold
Gruelling AGM dominated by shareholders unhappy about Sasol not being clear enough about targets
