Companies

WATCH | New SME show with Rams Mabote

The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412

03 February 2023 - 15:02

The Entrepreneurial SME, hosted by Rams Mabote, is a weekly TV programme that charts the road to success for small business owners.

Whether your business is facing an obstacle or is caught in a highly competitive cycle, Mabote talks to the captains of the SME sector and other experts and professionals who have the knowledge and insights to help SMEs grow and reach their full potential.

Tune in to the show on Business Day TV each week, channel 412 on DStv, at 8.30pm from February 7 2023.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Aveng’s Moolmans bags 5-year contract valued at ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Q&A with Thungela CEO July Ndlovu: Risk of unrest ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sanlam buys rest of BrightRock and beefs up ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Raymond Ndlovu steps down as CEO of Remgro ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Thungela to buy stake in Australian coal mine for ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.