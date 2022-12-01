Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
There is a lot of heat being generated by the Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town this week. President Cyril Ramaphosa launched it, and the meeting has been animated by discussions and plans and strategies for positioning SA to play a large role in the production of green hydrogen, an important fuel for the future.
Our green hydrogen (GH2) ambitions formed a large part of the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP) we presented to the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in early November. The JET-IP has secured $8.5bn of the $98bn Ramaphosa reckons the just transition is going to cost...
PETER BRUCE: Hopes for green hydrogen inflated by hype
SA is late to the party and minister Ebrahim Patel’s default is to over-plan and over-promise
