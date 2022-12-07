National

WORLD FORUM

Ramaphosa sticks to science and gets a standing ovation

President addressed the opening session of the first World Science Forum on African soil

BL Premium
07 December 2022 - 05:10 Carien du Plessis

President Cyril Ramaphosa made his first public appearance in almost a week when he addressed the opening session of the first World Science Forum on African soil at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday night.

Ramaphosa got a standing ovation from the full house of scientists in the ballroom after his speech stuck to the science, touching on his advocacy for the manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines on African soil and for the development of a hydrogen economy in SA. He made no mention of the Phala Phala scandal, which reportedly drove him to the edge of resignation last Thursday and which may still lead to impeachment proceedings against him when parliament meets next week...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.