National

Renewables set to overtake coal in global power generation by 2025

Supply concerns caused by Russia’s Ukraine war motivate countries to turn to solar and wind energy, says International Energy Agency

BL Premium
12 December 2022 - 05:09 Denene Erasmus

The world is set to add as much renewable power in the next five years as it did in the past 20, causing renewables to overtake coal as the largest source of electricity generation.

In its latest report on the renewable energy sector, the International Energy Agency says that energy security concern caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have motivated countries to turn increasingly to renewables such as solar and wind to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, whose prices have spiked dramatically. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.