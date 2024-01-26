Companies

PODCAST | Should investors prioritise ESG integration over ESG rankings?

Listen to the fifth episode in a six-part series, which unpacks key insights from the groundbreaking Sanlam ESG Barometer report

26 January 2024 - 09:30
Context is key when assessing ESG rankings: what’s important for companies in SA, may not necessarily be important for those in Europe, for instance, say experts in episode 5 of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast. Picture: 123RF/ramirezom
Context is key when assessing ESG rankings: what’s important for companies in SA, may not necessarily be important for those in Europe, for instance, say experts in episode 5 of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast. Picture: 123RF/ramirezom

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) imperatives have become fundamental to how businesses make investment decisions. However, some business leaders have called for companies to differentiate between ESG integration, ESG impact and ESG rankings.

The importance of distinguishing between these concepts is explained in the fifth episode of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast, hosted by Andile Khumalo.

Khumalo is joined by Teboho Makhabane, head of ESG and Impact at Sanlam Investments, and Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam, to discuss whether investors should prioritise ESG integration over ESG rankings.

Listen to the podcast or watch the vodcast now:

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast series

This informative six-part podcast aims to unpack key insights from the 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, published earlier this year in partnership with Business Day.

Researched by Krutham (formerly known as Intellidex), this report is first study of its kind in SA to evaluate the current state of ESG and assess how JSE-listed companies are changing their businesses to deliver improved ESG outcomes that will benefit society in the long term.

Click here to download the 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer report.

Click here to watch a recording of the 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer conference.

