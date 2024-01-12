PODCAST | Just how much should ESG imperatives affect investment decisions?

Historically, there has been a growing emphasis on environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations when businesses make investment decisions. This is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of sustainability issues, regulatory changes and a recognition of the potential impact of ESG factors on long-term financial performance.

In 2021, flows into ESG investments reached a pinnacle when the market saw an estimated $120bn flow to sustainable investments. However, it seems that some investors are starting to question just how much ESG imperatives should affect their decisions.

What should be made of calls to reduce the importance of ESG in investment decisions? Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam, and Mokgatla Madisha, head of fixed income at Sanlam Investments, share their thoughts with host Andile Khumalo in the third episode of Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast series.

Listen to it now: