PODCAST | The importance of ‘S’ in ESG for the financial services industry
Listen to the fourth episode in a six-part series, which unpacks key insights from the groundbreaking Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) imperatives have become fundamental to how businesses make investment decisions.
In the fourth episode of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast, host Andile Khumalo is joined by Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam, and Nozizwe Vundla, head of the Sanlam Foundation, to discuss the importance of the social aspect of ESG, especially for companies in the financial services industry.
Addressing social factors — which includes a company's relationship with its employees, customers, suppliers and the communities in which it operates — is integral to building a sustainable and resilient business model.
Furthermore, the "S" in ESG reflects a company's commitment to ethical and responsible business practices, which are increasingly valued by investors, consumers and other stakeholders.
About the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast series
This informative six-part podcast aims to unpack key insights from the 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, published earlier this year in partnership with Business Day.
Researched by Krutham (formerly known as Intellidex), this report is first study of its kind in SA to evaluate the current state of ESG and assess how JSE-listed companies are changing their businesses to deliver improved ESG outcomes that will benefit society in the long term.
