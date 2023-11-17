PODCAST | Using the UN sustainable development goals to guide your company's ESG strategy

Developing and implementing an environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy can seem “overwhelming and complex”, says Cathie Lewis, head of ESG at GCX, a team of sustainability professionals and data experts who assist companies in navigating their way to net zero and net-positive outcomes.

In the second episode of Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast series, Lewis joins host Andile Khumalo and Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam, to discuss how companies can break down the process and make it more manageable by using the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) to guide their thinking on ESG strategies.

The UN SDGs are a set of 17 interconnected and ambitious goals adopted by all UN member states in September 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

These goals aim to address a wide range of global challenges and create a more sustainable and equitable world by the year 2030. The SDGs are designed to balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: economic, social and environmental.