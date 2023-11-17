Investing

PODCAST | Using the UN sustainable development goals to guide your company's ESG strategy

Listen to the second episode in a six-part series, which unpacks key insights from the groundbreaking Sanlam ESG Barometer report

17 November 2023 - 09:10
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
In developing their ESG strategies companies can use the UN SDGs as a framework around which to determine which issues they should focus their attention on. Picture: 123RF/funtap
In developing their ESG strategies companies can use the UN SDGs as a framework around which to determine which issues they should focus their attention on. Picture: 123RF/funtap

Developing and implementing an environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy can seem “overwhelming and complex”, says Cathie Lewis, head of ESG at GCX, a team of sustainability professionals and data experts who assist companies in navigating their way to net zero and net-positive outcomes.

In the second episode of Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast series, Lewis joins host Andile Khumalo and Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam, to discuss how companies can break down the process and make it more manageable by using the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) to guide their thinking on ESG strategies.

The UN SDGs are a set of 17 interconnected and ambitious goals adopted by all UN member states in September 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

These goals aim to address a wide range of global challenges and create a more sustainable and equitable world by the year 2030. The SDGs are designed to balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: economic, social and environmental.

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast series

This informative six-part podcast aims to unpack key insights from the 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, published earlier this year in partnership with Business Day.

Researched by Krutham (formerly known as Intellidex), this report is first study of its kind in SA to evaluate the current state of ESG and assess how JSE-listed companies are changing their businesses to deliver improved ESG outcomes that will benefit society in the long term.

Click here to download the 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer report.

Click here to watch a recording of the 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer conference.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.

ALSO READ:

PODCAST | Understanding additionality in ESG investing

SPONSORED | Listen to the first episode in a six-part series, which unpacks key insights from the groundbreaking Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Investing
1 week ago

Scoring SA: Are we beating ESG biases?

SPONSORED | Sanlam ESG Barometer highlights the importance of additionality in attracting foreign investment
Companies
6 months ago

ESG additionality vs profit: getting the balance right

SPONSORED | Businesses need to go beyond compliance and stakeholder relations in building sustainabilityy
Opinion
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

RICARDO SMITH: Why markets look disjointed from the economy

Opinion

Don’t forget the magnificent middle

Money & Investing

YOUR MONEY: What kind of tax do I pay on a five-year bond investment?

Money & Investing

SIMON BROWN: Giving your money the time it deserves

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Richemont, cash in on Sanlam

Money & Investing