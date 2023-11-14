Bidcorp on the hunt for acquisitions
Bidcorp says sales surged 112% year on year, with the UK, emerging markets, Europe and Australia all punching above their weight
14 November 2023 - 17:03
Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) is on the hunt for acquisitions backed by a robust balance sheet.
CEO Bernard Berson said the group was still seeking bolt-on acquisitions, including larger ones, even though they had been scarce in recent years...
