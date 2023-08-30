Bidcorp books jump in annual profit and raises dividend
CEO Bernard Berson says food service industry’s long-term growth prospects remain positive despite current global economic uncertainty
30 August 2023 - 09:01
International food services group Bidcorp reported a surge in annual profit and hiked its payout despite high food inflation and global economic uncertainty as most of its businesses were able to pass on costs to consumers.
The company, valued at about R135.3bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-June that profit was up 41.5% year on year to R6.95bn and headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, up 35.4% to 2,082.9c...
